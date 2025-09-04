BEIJING/SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping began talks in Beijing, according to a Chinese state media outlet Thursday, marking their first bilateral meeting in nearly seven years.

According to China's state-run broadcaster CCTV, Kim and Xi started talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Earlier in the day, China's foreign ministry spokesman, Guo Jiakun, said Kim and Xi will hold a summit to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views "in depth on issues of common interest."

"China wants to strengthen strategic communication with North Korea and deepen experiences in state governance through close exchanges and cooperation," he said, also expressing China's intent to further develop traditional ties with Pyongyang.

The summit marks the first between the two leaders in nearly seven years, since their last meeting in Beijing in January 2019.

Kim was in Beijing for a third day on Thursday after arriving aboard his private armored train with his daughter and heir apparent, Ju-ae, to attend the parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Shortly after the military parade, Kim appeared again shoulder to shoulder with Xi and Putin at a reception hosted by the Chinese president and held a summit with Putin. (Yonhap)