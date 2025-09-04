South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Thursday called for stronger and more mature ties with China during a meeting in Beijing with Zhao Leji, head of the country’s top legislative body.

The meeting was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, a day after Woo attended China’s Victory Day military parade in Tiananmen Square.

Zhao serves as chair of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislative body.

Woo congratulated the Chinese side on the successful hosting of the event, adding that his visit served as a valuable opportunity to revitalize high-level exchanges and advance bilateral cooperation, according to his office.

"This occasion is a meaningful step toward activating senior-level exchanges and deepening cooperation between the two countries," he was quoted as saying.

He also highlighted the launch of a new South Korean administration following the country’s presidential election in June, expressing hope that the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries would continue to evolve.

"South Korea and China are core partners that must work together for peace and stability in Northeast Asia," he said. "The National Assembly will actively support efforts to further mature the partnership."

In response, Zhao welcomed Woo’s visit and emphasized China’s intent to strengthen ties with South Korea.

"We are willing to strengthen communication and exchanges with South Korea, deepen practical cooperation, and ensure the sound and sustained development of bilateral relations," he said.

According to Woo’s office, the meeting was attended by a South Korean delegation, including Reps. Kim Tae-nyeon, Park Jeung and Hong Kee-won of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, and Rep. Kim Joon-hyung of the Rebuilding Korea Party.

From the Chinese side, participants included Liu Qi, secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee; Lu Qin-jian, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee; and Deputy Secretary-General Hu Xiaoli.

Later in the day, Woo was scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who oversees China’s economic, science and technology, and future industry affairs, before returning home.