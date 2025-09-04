US government urges swift Supreme Court review to protect tariff drive, while experts warn new duties could follow even if current ones fall

US President Donald Trump’s legal setback over his signature tariff policy has raised fresh uncertainty for South Korea, which committed to a multibillion-dollar deal with Washington to ease its tariff rate.

On Wednesday, Trump warned that trade deals with countries and regions such as the European Union, Japan and South Korea could be invalidated if the Supreme Court rules his proposed “reciprocal” tariffs to be unlawful.

"Now, we made a deal with the European Union where they are paying us almost a trillion dollars, and they are happy to do it ... These deals are all done. I guess we would have to unwind them," Trump told reporters at the White House during the summit with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

"We've done deals with Japan, with South Korea. We've done deals with many countries and others to come,” he said, adding that if he loses the case, it would cause the US “to suffer so greatly.”

This turn of events comes after a federal appeals court ruled on Friday that many of Trump’s sweeping tariffs on virtually all other countries were illegal, saying he had overstepped his presidential authority when using emergency power to impose the duties. The decision upheld a previous decision by the Court of International Trade in New York in May.

When he announced sweeping tariffs on trading partners, Trump had invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, arguing that the US’ trade deficit with other countries constitutes a threat to national security and the economy. But the court on Friday said that tariffs are “a core Congressional power,” and do not fall within the president’s mandate.

The court did not suspend the tariffs, but has allowed them to remain in place until Oct. 14 to allow an appeal. On Wednesday, the Trump administration filed an appeal with the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the lower court decision.

It remains to be seen whether the Supreme Court will uphold the lower court’s ruling and or side with Trump. Either way, South Korean exporters face months of uncertainty as the case plays out.

"At this point, it's difficult to be either optimistic or pessimistic," said an industry official who requested anonymity. "The tariffs are still in place, along with sectoral tariffs on steel, and we can only respond once the final decisions are made. Until then, we are monitoring the situation."

Under a deal reached between South Korea and the US in July, the tariff rates were reduced from an initial 25 percent to 15 percent on all Korean goods, in exchange for Seoul’s commitment to $350 billion in investments in the US and a $100 billion purchase of American liquefied natural gas and other energy products.

While some hold out hope that duties could eventually be lifted, trade experts say that Trump will continue with aggressive trade actions regardless. The Korea International Trade Association, in a report released Monday, said even if current tariffs are struck down as unlawful, new duties could be reimposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act — aimed at addressing trade deficitis — or Section 338 of the Tariff Act, which targets unfair trade practices.

Lee Jae-min, professor of law at Seoul National University, echoed this view, adding it is uncertain how the US court will ultimately rule, making it difficult to predict the outcome at this stage.

"Even if the Supreme Court rules that reciprocal tariffs are unlawful, the Trump administration is likely to turn to other statutes to continue with the president’s tariff-imposing powers,” said Lee. “So it is reasonable to say that no significant, tangible changes will be felt by us for now."

The KITA report also noted that, given the Supreme Court’s conservative majority and its recent tendency to issue rulings favorable to the Trump administration, it is uncertain whether the appellate court’s ruling will survive at the high court.

“America’s unilateralism and the normalization of tariffs represent a new standard for US trade policy,” said Han Joo-hee, a researcher at KITA.

“Korean exporters and investors should prepare long-term strategies to adapt to this ‘new normal’ by adjusting production and product strategies, strengthening cooperation with state governments and Congress, and bolstering their technological and quality competitiveness.”