The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Thursday that the upcoming Hangang Drone Light Show is scheduled to take place on Sunday, featuring “KPop Demon Hunters.”

A total of 1,200 drones will light up the capital’s night sky, showcasing iconic Soul landmarks featured in the film, such as Cheongdam Bridge and Bukchon Hanok Village, alongside its beloved characters.

The multimedia extravaganza can be enjoyed for free anywhere near Ttukseom Hangang Park in Gwangjin-gu, northeastern Seoul.

The drone light show starts at 8 p.m., with “KPop Demon Hunters”-themed dance cover programs and pop music performances taking place before and after. There will also be a special photo zone event, where visitors can take photos with special costumes and face painting.

The city government asked visitors to check the official Seoul City website or Instagram before the show, as the schedule may change depending on weather conditions such as heavy rain and strong winds.

It also recommended using Exit No. 1 of Jayang Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 7 as the closest exits to Ttuskseom Hangang Park — Exit Nos. 2 and 3 — may be crowded.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government plans to hold four more drone light shows this fall on Sept. 13, Sept. 20, Sept. 26 and Oct. 18, collaborating with the popular Kakao characters known as Kakao Friends.