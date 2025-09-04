Jennie of Blackpink resurfaced on the Billboard 200 and UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100 with her first solo full album.

“Ruby” returned to the Billboard 200 at No. 153 and to Official chart at No. 72, dated Sept. 6 and Aug. 29-Sept. 4, respectively.

The album has spend 11 weeks in total on the US chart, peaking at No. 7. In the UK, it has spent six weeks on the chart, including one at No. 3. The LP was listed as one of the best albums of 2025 so far by Billboard and Rolling Stone magazine.

Last week, two songs from the album — prerelease “Mantra” and main single “Like Jennie” — clinched gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Meanwhile, Jennie shared photos of her taking time off in Italy last month after wrapping up the European leg of the group’s tour “Deadline.” The tour will resume in Bangkok next month.