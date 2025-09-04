A sculpture in Sejong that was taken down for “looking like a grim reaper” may be reinstalled amid the global popularity of "Kpop Demon Hunters," local news outlets reported Thursday.

The sculpture was first installed in December 2013 in front of the National Tax Service building at the government complex in Sejong, a central South Korean city.

The work, Joyful Korean Melody, depicts a man in traditional Korean attire, complete with the hat "gat." He performs the hallyangmu, a traditional dance, with his arms outstretched as if preparing to take flight. The sculpture was one of six pieces commissioned through a public contest with a budget of 1.1 billion won ($789,000). The sculpture itself was valued at around 105 million won.

According to its description, the piece was meant to capture a moment from the dance that emphasizes grace and dignity.

But despite the artist’s intention, many residents and public officials complained it looked “scary," with the dancer’s smiling face and attire reminding them of a grim reaper. At night or in bad weather, they said, the lighting and cold metal material made the work look even more eerie.

After repeated complaints, the sculpture was moved about 100 meters from its original site before being dismantled in 2016.

In recent weeks, however, as "Kpop Demon Hunters" has popularized the Korean grim reaper aesthetic through the demon boy band Saja Boys, calls for the sculpture’s reinstatement have surged. Relevant ministries are now discussing whether to reinstall the work.

If it is restored, the location will be determined in accordance with the Culture and Arts Promotion Act.