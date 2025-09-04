Joy of Red Velvet will hold her first fan meeting on her own, “Unmelting Our Green,” in Seoul on Oct. 3, SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.

She will meet and greet fans and perform songs from her first solo EP that came out last month. “From Joy, With Love” was listed among the top ten on iTunes albums charts in 20 regions and all six tracks were listed among the Hot 100 on Melon, the largest music platform in Korea. The music video for focus track “Love Splash!” has also garnered 1 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Joy celebrated her 29th birthday and uploaded a series of pictures on social media.