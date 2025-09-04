Rain is expected to fall across central parts of the nation and the drought-hit east coast on Thursday, the weather agency said.

The broader Seoul area and other central parts of the country are expected to see rain due to a pressure trough passing through the country by the westerlies, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The wider capital area is expected to see 10 to 60 millimeters of rainfall, while the eastern Gangwon Province's northern coast is forecast with 5 to 20 mm of rain and its southern coast with less than 5 mm.

Central and southern coastal parts of Gangwon have recently been struggling with water shortages.

Meanwhile, the country's east coast is expected to see more rain due to the influence from Typhoon Peipah, which formed early Thursday in waters south of Japan and is currently moving northward. (Yonhap)