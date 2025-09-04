A group of South Korean business lobbies on Thursday launched a joint forum aimed at revamping the country's corporate regulations and revitalizing growth engines.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Federation of Korean Industries and the Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea launched the Business Growth Forum aimed at reducing excessive regulations and punishments for the corporate community.

The move came amid criticism that excessive regulations can hinder companies' business expansions.

Citing data from the government and market watcher FnGuide Inc., only 0.04 percent of small-sized businesses grew to become mid-sized firms from 2020 to 2023. Over the period, only 1.4 percent of mid-sized companies became conglomerates.

The KCCI also said the average annual sales growth of conglomerates was estimated at 10 percent from 2004 to 2014, but the figure plunged to just 2.6 percent from 2014 to 2023.

"The biggest challenge in South Korea's business environment is that it hinders entrepreneurship," Song Seung-heon, who heads McKinsey & Company's Seoul office, said, noting business managements are more likely to avoid risks due to the structural issue.

Song added South Korea needs to make efforts to provide more safety nets and incentives for companies.

The forum, meanwhile, plans to hold regular gatherings and carry out research on how existing regulations hinder business expansion and economic growth. (Yonhap)