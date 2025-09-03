LG CNS, an information technology affiliate of South Korea's LG Electronics, said Wednesday that it plans to establish a research and development center in Silicon Valley in the United States.

An LG CNS official said the center will focus on next-generation core technologies, including artificial intelligence and a robot foundation model.

It will be LG Group's second R&D center in Silicon Valley, following one set up by LG Electronics.

LG CNS has been expanding its AI capabilities through partnerships with global tech companies, including Canada's Cohere. (Yonhap)