The presidential office said Wednesday it is observing "closely" the recent developments in China, where the leaders of North Korea, China and Russia made a historic appearance together for the first time in over sixty years.

"We are watching the situation closely as the international landscape is highly complex," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said during an afternoon briefing.

While she said the office did not have any "official evaluation" of the trilateral meeting, she reiterated Seoul's "consistent vigilance regarding key neighboring countries" and affirmed "no change in that stance."

Earlier in the day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stood alongside Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping at a military parade. The event marked the 80th anniversary of what China celebrates as its victory over Japan and the end of World War II. (Yonhap)