A man in his 50s, who worked in a local energy development company Nakwol Blue Heart’s offshore wind farm construction site, was found dead, Mokpo Coast Guard officials said Wednesday.

According to the Mokpo Coast Guard, the worker fell into the sea while transferring from a tugboat onto a 4,500-ton crane vessel approximately 11 kilometers northeast of Anmado in Yeonggwang, South Jeolla Province, late Tuesday night.

The Coast Guard found his body about 150 meters from the docked vessel after a search.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where his death was confirmed early Wednesday.

Investigators are reportedly reviewing the exact circumstances of the incident. The man is believed to have slipped and fallen while trying to board the crane vessel.

Although the incident occurred late at night after work, a safety expert warned that vessels at offshore wind construction sites must be treated as both workplaces and living quarters, not merely as transportation. Safety standards, the expert said, should match those applied to onshore construction sites.

Offshore construction can last for months, with vessels moored at sea and workers living and working on board throughout.