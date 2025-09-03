Talk sessions featuring gallerists, artists examine Korean design's evolving position on the global stage

Design Miami's inaugural Asian edition entered its second day Tuesday at Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza, shifting from exhibition halls to the conference room as the Design Talks program brought together artists and industry leaders to discuss Korean design's rapidly evolving global presence.

The panel discussions, co-organized with the Herald Design Forum, drew approximately 200 attendees to DDP's Lawn Room for four sessions exploring how Korean creative practices are reshaping the international design landscape.

"This gathering represents a crucial juncture where Seoul's creative energy meets global design discourse," Seoul Design Foundation CEO Cha Kang-heui said in his opening remarks.

"Design no longer remains confined to a single field — it touches technology, environment and social issues as core drivers of sustainability and innovation."

Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young followed with his vision on design's transformative potential. "We firmly believe in the power of imagination and design to change the world," he said.

The morning session brought representatives from galleries across the world to share their experiences promoting Korean artists on the world stage. Design Miami CEO Jen Roberts joined gallerists from Seoul, London and New York to examine how Korean design has evolved from niche interest to mainstream recognition.

The spotlight turned to artists themselves in afternoon panels, as Korean designers shared their journeys breaking into international markets while staying true to their cultural roots. Veteran designer Choi Byung-hoon, who pioneered the concept of "art furniture" in Korea, appeared alongside contemporary practitioners Kim Min-jae, Lee Jai-ik and Jane Yang-D'Haene to discuss how they balance Korean identity with global appeal.

The third session focused on the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize and its impact on bringing Korean craft to international attention. Since 2017, the prestigious award has featured 35 Korean finalists, including 2022 winner Jeong Da-hye, whose horsehair basketry techniques have garnered worldwide attention. Panelists included Jeong herself alongside fellow Korean prize finalists, discussing how the award has opened doors to international representation.

The concluding panel brought together visionaries reshaping contemporary Korean design, including performance director Jung Kuho and Onion Cafe founder Yoo Ju-hyeong, who explored how Korean aesthetics translate across different creative mediums.

The talks program exemplifies Design Miami's localized approach under its In Situ initiative, which prioritizes engagement with creative communities in the region over traditional fair formats. This focus aligns with the platform's expansion strategy for its 20th anniversary following successful runs in Miami Beach and Paris.

Design Miami.In Situ: Seoul continues through Sept. 14 at the Yigansumun Exhibition Hall, presenting over 170 works by Korean designers through 16 galleries and 20 independent designers. Herald Media Group serves as premier media partner, co-organizing opening ceremonies, network events and Tuesday's Design Talks program.