Woo said he was open to engaging with Kim, if given chance

South Korean National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not meet Wednesday morning, despite both attending a Chinese military parade for Beijing’s Victory Day, standing far apart from each other.

The Assembly speaker, South Korea’s second-highest official after the president under diplomatic protocol, attended the event as Seoul’s representative.

The commemoration drew leaders from 26 countries including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.

During the military parade earlier in the day, Kim stood to the left of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Tiananmen Gate Tower, while Russian President Vladimir Putin stood to Xi’s right.

Woo was also seated in the front row, but at the far end on Xi’s right — the same side as Putin — making any spontaneous encounter with Kim unlikely unless either party made a deliberate effort to initiate contact.

Seating arrangements were reportedly undertaken by Chinese authorities.

Although Kim shifted positions occasionally throughout the event, he largely remained at Xi’s side. In the group photo session, Xi was flanked by Putin and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan, with Kim standing beside Peng.

Before departing for Beijing, Woo said he was willing to meet Kim if the chance arose.

"If we meet, I would like to discuss peace-related issues, but I’m not sure if there will be such an opportunity," he told reporters at Incheon Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

He added that the trip was arranged in consultation with the presidential office, but emphasized that he was not attending as a special envoy.

A senior official from the presidential office also did not rule out the possibility of a meeting, citing Woo and Kim’s past familiarity.

"They shared drinks together during the inter-Korean summit in 2018. They know each other well — they won’t pretend not to," the official said.

Speculation remained over whether the two might cross paths during a reception later in the day, where guest movements are expected to be less restricted.

During his trip to Beijing, Woo is scheduled to meet with senior officials from China’s National People’s Congress and the State Council before returning to Seoul on Friday.

Lawmakers accompanying Woo include the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's Reps. Park Jie-won, Kim Tae-nyeon, Park Jeung and Hong Kee-won, along with Rep. Kim Joon-hyung of the minor progressive Rebuilding Korea Party.