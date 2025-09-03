“Golden,” from the original soundtrack of Netflix megahit “KPop Demon Hunters,” held onto the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, according to the chart preview published on Tuesday in the US.

The smash hit topped the chart for a third frame and rose to the top of the Digital Song Sales Chart for the first time.

The single has spent 10 weeks on the Hot 100, having debuted at No. 81. It reigns atop the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the fourth week as well.

Separately, the three actual singers behind fictional trio Huntrix have been invited as presenters at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. “Golden” is nominated for song of the summer. The awards ceremony will be held in New York on Sunday.