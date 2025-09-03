Haechan of NCT is set to unveil songs from his first solo studio album at a listening party in Seoul on Friday, label SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.

He will give the audience an early listen of all 11 tracks from his LP “Taste,” which is to be released Monday. The party venue will be fashioned after a jazz bar, where he will not only perform the music, but also share his thoughts in person. On the day of album release, the musician will host a livestream introducing his first solo endeavor.

Meanwhile, Doyoung added a date to his slate of solo shows to be held in Incheon next month. He will perform from Oct. 9 to 11 for his second solo Asia tour, “Doors,” which will take him to Bangkok on Sept. 13 and Taipei, Taiwan the following week.