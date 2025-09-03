Band to perform at Blue Square from Feb. 20-22, 2026

American progressive metal band Dream Theater is set to return to Korea for a slate of concerts next year, returning to the country after three years.

The concert is part of the band's 40th anniversary tour in Asia and Australia, under the banner "An Evening With Dream Theater: 40th Anniversary Tour 2025." The shows in Seoul will take place at the Blue Square SOL Travel Hall in Yongsan, central Seoul, Feb. 20-22, 2026.

The three-day gig also marks the first here since founding member and drummer Mike Portnoy announced he would be rejoining the band in October 2023.

Tickets for the event will be available from Tuesday at noon via NOL Ticket. More details about the concert will also be available on event organizer Private Curve's official website and social media account.

Dream Theater started in 1985 as Majesty, formed by three Berklee College of Music students: guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung and drummer Mike Portnoy. In 1989, they renamed themselves Dream Theater and released their first album, "When Dream and Day Unite."

The band broke through with its second album, "Images and Words," in 1992, which featured songs like "Pull Me Under" and "Another Day." In 2017, Rolling Stone listed the album among the 100 greatest metal albums of all time.