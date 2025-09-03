KIELCE, Poland -- As South Korea and Poland deepen their security ties, Hanwha Aerospace and Polish defense company WB Group have struck a landmark deal to create a joint venture that will localize production of guided missiles for the Chunmoo rocket system.

The deal, signed on the opening day of the International Defense Industry Exhibition, known as MSPO, in Kielce, 180 kilometers south of Warsaw, on Tuesday, creates a company owned 51 percent by Hanwha and 49 percent by WB Group. The company will produce CGR-080 precision rockets, which have a range of roughly 80 kilometers, for the Polish Army’s Homar-K multiple launch rocket systems, Poland’s version of the Chunmoo system.

Officials described the arrangement as a watershed moment for Poland’s defense industry. Under the agreement, a new factory will gradually take over production through a phased technology transfer, supported by a quality assurance system and structured workforce training. Serial production is expected to be in full swing around the end of 2028.

Hanwha Aerospace’s first joint venture in Poland marks part of the South Korean arms-maker’s broader strategy to diversify its weapons portfolio and expand trade ties across Europe.

“This is arguably the most important event of this year’s MSPO,” Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said at the signing ceremony. “We are gaining the capability to produce missiles for the Homar-K launcher. It’s a milestone,” he added, highlighting Poland’s improved self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

Son Jae-il, president and chief executive of Hanwha Aerospace, emphasized that the partnership is a long-term commitment. “This joint venture will localize CGR-080 manufacturing, transfer critical know-how and co-develop next-generation munitions with our Polish partners,” he said. “It is a commitment of investment, people and technology in Poland, for a safer Europe.”

In July 2022, Hanwha Aerospace signed a framework agreement with the state-run Polish Armament Agency to supply 672 K9 self-propelled howitzers and 288 Chunmoo multiple-launch rocket systems. This was followed by a first executive contract in August 2022 for 212 K9 howitzers and another in November 2022 for 218 Chunmoo launchers. A second executive contract, involving the supply of 72 Chunmoo launchers, was signed in April 2024. Industry analysts estimate that the combined value of Poland’s Chunmoo contracts is in the range of $5.2 billion, including missiles and support systems, though only part of that figure has been officially confirmed.

Tuesday's announcement at MSPO follows a string of major defense procurement deals with South Korea in recent years, including acquisitions of K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers and Chunmoo rocket launchers.

Founded in 1977, Hanwha Aerospace is a global aerospace and defense company offering a broad portfolio of world-class products and services. These include land combat vehicles such as the K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer, Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle and K239 Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher System.

WB Group is a Polish-based defense and technology company that specializes in advanced electronics, communications systems and uncrewed platforms. Founded in the 1990s, it has grown into one of Central Europe’s most prominent private defense firms, supplying both the Polish Armed Forces and international clients.