Kiss of Life is poised to enter Japan later this year, its agency S2 Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The group's Japan plans include releasing an album, hosting events to meet and greet fans, and holding concerts, it added.

An official website and social media channels dedicated to fans in Japan launched the same day, where the four members posted welcome messages.

“We are truly happy and excited to meet Kissy in Japan,” wrote leader Julie, addressing the group's official fandom community.

The quartet wrapped up its first international tour, “Kiss Road,” in July with an encore show in Seoul. The monthslong tour took the group to 39 cities across the world, including Yokohama and Osaka in Japan, the final overseas stops in the tour.