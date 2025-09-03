A special counsel team was trying to search the office of the main opposition People Power Party's floor leader for the second day Wednesday over former floor leader Choo Kyung-ho's alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid.

On Tuesday, special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team attempted the raid at the National Assembly but left due to opposition by PPP officials who argued that they could not enter the National Assembly without approval from the Assembly speaker, who is currently on a trip to China.

Cho's team is looking into allegations that Choo obstructed lawmakers from taking part in a vote to lift Yoon's martial law declaration on Dec. 3 by changing the venue of an emergency meeting of PPP lawmakers multiple times that night at Yoon's request.

Many PPP lawmakers ended up being unable to participate in the vote, and the National Assembly passed a motion to repeal Yoon's decree early the next morning, with only 18 of the PPP's 108 lawmakers present.

The team separately raided Choo's homes and offices on Tuesday. (Yonhap)