President Lee Jae Myung plans to meet with the heads of two major umbrella labor unions later this week to discuss pending labor issues, a source said Wednesday.

Lee is scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting with Yang Kyung-soo, president of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, and Kim Dong-myung, chairperson of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, according to the source familiar with the issue.

Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon will also attend the meeting, the source said, without specifying the date or location.

It will mark Lee's first meeting with the labor leaders since taking office in June.

The meeting comes after the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the so-called "yellow envelope law," which expands bargaining rights for subcontract workers and restricts companies from seeking damages from striking employees. The law will take effect six months after promulgation. (Yonhap)