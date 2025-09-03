US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is "not concerned at all" about an "axis" against the United States, involving China and Russia, as the leaders of those countries are set to gather in Beijing to attend a military parade.

Trump made the remarks during the Scott Jennings Radio Show, reports said, as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and others attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Tianjin earlier this week, and plan to join a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday in a show of their solidarity.

"I'm not concerned at all," Trump said, according to media outlets, including Reuters.

He added, "They would never use their military on us ... that would be the worst thing they could ever do."

During Wednesday's parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to join Xi and Putin, at a time when South Korea, the US and Japan are seeking to reinforce trilateral cooperation in the face of Pyongyang's advancing nuclear threats and Beijing's growing assertiveness. (Yonhap)