South Korean President Lee Jae Myung received letters of credence from the newly appointed ambassadors of Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Angola and Algeria at a ceremony held at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday.
New Algerian Ambassador to South Korea Lyes Nait Tighilt (left) poses for a photo with President Lee Jae Myung (center) and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap) New Angolan Ambassador to South Korea Sianga Kivuila Samuel Abilio (left) poses for a photo with President Lee Jae Myung (center) and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun at a ceremony in the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap) New Bangladeshi Ambassador to Korea Toufiq Islam Shatil (second from left) and his spouse (left) pose for a photo with President Lee Jae Myung (second from right) and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap) New Dominican Republic Ambassador to Korea Angie Shakira Martinez Tejera (first from left) poses for a photo with President Lee Jae Myung (center) and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap) New Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Cecep Herawan (second from left) and his spouse (first from left) pose for a photo with President Lee Jae Myung (second from right) and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap) New Pakistani Ambassador to South Korea Syed Moazzam Shah (left) poses for a photo with President Lee Jae Myung (center) and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
New Spanish Ambassador to South Korea Julio Herraiz (first from left) poses for a photo with President Lee Jae Myung (center) and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap) sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com