South Korean prosecutors have indicted a man affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based terrorist organization, after police officials arrested him in Seoul on Aug. 2.

The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office said Tuesday that it charged the suspect, identified as a Pakistani man in his 40s, for violating the Act on Counter-Terrorism and Public Safety and the Immigration Act on Aug. 25.

The suspect was arrested in early August while working as a clerk at a local market in Itaewon, Yongsan-gu, central Seoul.

He faces allegations of illegally obtaining a visa to enter Korea in September 2023 by posing as a businessman and submitting falsified documents. He later entered Korea in December of the same year.

Investigators also discovered that the suspect had joined LeT in 2020. The militant group is listed by the UN Security Council as a terrorist organization for its ties to al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden. According to the UNSC, LeT has "conducted numerous terrorist operations ... including the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai, India."

Though the suspect is not accused of plotting or carrying out acts of terrorism in South Korea, prosecutors stated that his affiliation with LeT constitutes a violation of the Act on Counter-Terrorism, which prohibits involvement with terrorist organizations.

This is also the first known case of Korean authorities indicting a member of a UN-listed terrorist organization.