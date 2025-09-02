Laundry detergent brand Persil said Tuesday that its Expert Indoor Drying product received the highest rating on blood and ink stain removal test conducted by the Korea Consumer Agency.

According to the agency’s recent report, the Persil detergent was the only one among eight brands to receive three stars, the top “excellent” grade, in that category.

Blood and ink stains are considered particularly difficult to remove, as protein and pigment components can penetrate deep into fabric.

Persil credited the result to its enzyme-based formula designed to break down protein stains.

For oil and protein-based stains, the product was rated “good,” shared with five other brands, while two products were rated “average.”

Launched in the first half of this year, the Expert Indoor Drying detergent also offers enhanced deodorization.

The company says its patented deodorizing technology and enzymes eliminate odor-causing residues and prevent contaminant inside washing machines.

“We will continue to advance our technologies that can address stains and odors in daily life, thereby easing consumers’ laundry concerns and earning their trust,” said a Persil official.