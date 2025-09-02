Design Miami.In Situ Seoul opens in DDP, presenting over 170 collectible design works

Design Miami kicked off its first Asian edition Monday at Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza, presenting over 170 works by local and international artists in a 14-day exhibition that runs through Sept. 14.

Following Monday's VIP preview and press viewing, the exhibition, titled "Illuminated: A Spotlight on Korean Design," opened to the public Tuesday across two levels of the Yigansumun Exhibition Hall within the DDP. The ground floor features contemporary ceramics and sculptural objects, while the basement level creates a cathedral-like gallery where soaring 5-meter ceilings frame diverse furniture installations and textile works. Traditional "hanji" paper applications feature prominently throughout, often draped over contemporary furniture forms.

The curatorial strategy juxtaposes heritage techniques with contemporary interventions. Visitors encounter a collection ranging from chairs constructed from industrial fencing materials and balloon-shaped stools to lamps wrapped in McDonald's packaging paper — pieces that infuse kitsch and humor into the traditional craft narrative.

"Koreans demonstrate exceptional skill in handling materials," said curator Cho Hye-young, pointing to works spanning from traditional mother-of-pearl furniture to contemporary pieces using unconventional materials like horsehair. The exhibition deliberately highlights the "distinct approach to materiality and handicraft" that characterizes Korean design, she explained.

Four galleries from Korea and 12 from abroad have curated works by 71 designers for the showcase. Notable works include sculptural pieces by Choi Byung-hoon, represented by the US-based gallery Friedman Benda. Choi, a pioneering figure in Korean design, founded The Society for the Creation of Decorative and Applied Arts in 1977. His "Afterimage of Beginning" series synthesizes traditional Korean craft with contemporary design through natural materials like wood, clay and granite, balancing rough and smooth textures.

Marta Los Angeles presents Kim Min-jae's furniture trilogy conceived for an artist's retreat — a daybed, chair and lamp that merge traditional Korean elements with Western typologies. The pieces feature silk mattresses raised on Western-style frames and quilted fiberglass screens, demonstrating Kim's signature material explorations.

Soluna Fine Craft showcases Jeong Da-hye's horsehair basketry techniques inspired by traditional Korean millinery. The 2022 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize winner has developed a unique practice using horsehair to create three-dimensional objects that represent what she calls an "investment of time."

Pricing reflects serious collector engagement, with major pieces fetching upward of 100 million won ($72,000), according to organizers. The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 14 at the Yigansumun Exhibition Hall, Dongdaemun Design Plaza.

Opening reception brings design communities together

"It is deeply meaningful that we are able to host this milestone edition here at DDP, Zaha Hadid's architectural masterpiece," said Cha Kang-heui, CEO of Seoul Design Foundation, during Monday's opening reception. Hadid, who died in 2016, received Design Miami's inaugural Designer of the Year award in 2005.

Design Miami CEO Jen Roberts emphasized Seoul's strategic importance for the platform that is keen on making inroads into Asia. "We look forward to igniting a cultural exchange in this vibrant and multifaceted city that so powerfully embodies design," she said.

Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young, representing the event's premier media partner, expressed confidence in the exhibition's lasting impact. "I'm confident that this exhibition will serve as a turning point for positioning Korean design within global discourse. I hope this moment will mark a milestone in Seoul's journey toward becoming a global design hub."

Design Miami's Seoul debut is part of the platform's strategic pivot for its 20th anniversary, following successful runs in Miami Beach and Paris. The exhibition embodies Design Miami's new "In Situ" initiative, which aims to celebrate local design communities through culturally specific programming instead of the traditional fair format.