Korean medical appliance-maker Ceragem said Tuesday it will run a Chuseok promotional event through Sept. 30, tied to the launch of its new spinal massage appliances.

The new Master V11 features a cabin-style design inspired by first-class airline seats and is equipped with a dual-position traction system that delivers spinal care whether the user is sitting or lying down.

As part of the launch event, customers purchasing or subscribing to the appliance will receive complimentary gifts such as a scalp care device or foot massager. Buyers who opt for a lump-sum purchase can receive discounts of up to 600,000 won ($430), while the total value of benefits — combining discounts and free gifts — can reach as much as 1.43 million won.

Subscription customers will also face reduced cancellation penalties during the event period, and package subscriptions of more than two appliances will be eligible for discounts of up to 30 percent.

“As the Chuseok holiday is a meaningful time to take care of those who are important to you, we hope that you will take the opportunity to share your love with them during the holiday,” a Ceragem official said.