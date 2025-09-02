US asset manager Blackstone has agreed to make a “significant" investment into Juno, a Korean premium hair salon chain, marking the private equity giant’s latest bet on the booming global demand for Korean beauty services.

Funds affiliated with Blackstone will take a significant stake in Juno under a deal with founder and CEO Kang Yun-seon, who will stay on to lead the company. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

“We are seeing explosive global demand for Korean beauty services and Juno is at the forefront of that trend,” said Sonny Park, a principal at Blackstone Private Equity.

Founded in 1982, Juno has grown into the leading premium hair care franchise with more than 180 branches nationwide.

It has steadily expanded its overseas presence with outlets in Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines and recently signed master franchise partnerships in Japan and Thailand.

The company has evolved into an integrated beauty and wellness platform, recognized for pioneering multistep, prevention-focused hair treatments that embody K-beauty’s philosophy.

Juno was an early mover in introducing advanced treatments and signature wellness services that have become increasingly sought after by consumers worldwide.

The brand also operates the Juno Academy, a globally recognized training institute that has cultivated thousands of stylists and helped spread Korean hair artistry across Asia. It has than 3,000 employees, including designers and care technicians.

For Juno, the deal is aimed at accelerating global growth while reinforcing its leadership at home. “This partnership marks an important milestone in Juno’s journey,” Kang said.

With the latest deal, Juno becomes Blackstone's fourth private equity investment in Korea, where the firm has committed to supporting family-owned companies with international ambitions.