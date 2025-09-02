Twice's 'Dance The Night Away' tops all Melon summer playlists, appearing more than any other song

Girl groups, retro and refreshing vibes are among South Korea's top summer music keywords, according to data released Tuesday by Melon.

Melon, the music streaming app operated by South Korean mobile giant Kakao, analyzed summer music trends, playlists and listening habits from June to August, covering data from its launch in December 2004 through August of this year.

Among all summer-tagged playlists on Melon, K-pop girl group Twice's mega-hit "Dance The Night Away" appeared in more playlists than any other track. It was featured on 1,698 playlists curated by 1,181 of Melon's DJs, highlighting the song's popularity among users who help shape music trends. Also, more than 430,000 users streamed the song a total of 1.65 million times on the platform between July and August this year.

A DJ playlist is a music playlist created and managed by users known as Melon DJs. These curated lists showcase the DJs' tastes and themes, and Melon uses listening data to recommend them to other users. Listeners can also create their own playlists, add other playlists to their library by liking them or explore playlists created by other DJs.

Red Velvet's refreshing summer releases also stood out. Some 32.3 percent of Melon DJs included the group's songs in their summer playlists, featuring mega-hits such as "Red Flavor," "Power Up" and "Umpah Umpah."

Hits from the 1990s and 2000s drove the summer retro trend. Co-ed group Cool's "Woman on the Beach" garnered 1.44 million streams, while Turtles' "Airplane" reached 3.41 million streams, showing that nostalgic songs can still attract millions of listeners.

The data also showed that bright, summer songs by idol groups experienced a stark increase in listeners during the hottest months. For example, Ateez's "Wave" saw a 59 percent rise in listeners compared to spring, while Winner's "Island" and Tomorrow x Together's "Our Summer" grew by 47.5 percent and 36.2 percent, respectively, highlighting a seasonal surge in streams.