Peak Energy breaks ground in the Philippines with 65 MWp solar project

Solar project to deliver clean energy for decades, supporting decarbonization and energy security in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Energy, Asia's leading clean renewable energy developer and Independent Power Producer (IPP), is advancing its growth in the Philippines with a 65 MWp greenfield solar development.

Located in the province of Isabela, Cagayan Valley region occupying the northeastern section of Luzon, the project will generate more than 68,000 MWh (68 GWh) of clean electricity each year — enough to power around 23,000 homes in the Philippines — while avoiding approximately 37,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually, equivalent to removing about 8,000 cars from the road.

The project is planned for commercial operation in 1st half of 2027. Peak Energy will be engaging directly with key corporates ready to lock in stable, long-term clean power which will accelerate Philippines' pathway to the green transition and help Filipino businesses decarbonize at scale.

The Philippines offers one of the most favorable environments for renewables in Southeast Asia. In recent years, the government has enhanced incentives and regulatory clarity, creating conditions that actively encourage private investment and the deployment of clean energy.

With this project, Peak Energy reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the Philippine energy transition. The project reflects Peak's ability to bring to market high-quality developments that support businesses in securing reliable, affordable clean power. It also reinforces Peak Energy's role as a long-term contributor to a market where large-scale, high-voltage solar opportunities of this standard are increasingly rare.

"This project illustrates how we approach our regional development: focusing on high-quality sites, securing the fundamentals fast, and ensuring projects meet the expectations of our customers. The Philippines offers a rare combination in Southeast Asia: strong solar potential and a regulatory environment that actively supports renewable energy deployment. These conditions give us confidence that we are delivering meaningful solutions for businesses looking to decarbonize at scale, and that we are well positioned to continue doing so as demand for reliable clean energy grows."

— Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy

Across Asia-Pacific, Peak Energy now owns about 300 MW of operating assets and 1 GW of projects in development. In the Philippines, alongside utility scale solar projects, the company operates a growing portfolio of rooftop solar solutions for commercial and industrial customers. Our strength lies in delivering flexible, high-quality solutions that can be adapted to the needs of businesses of all sizes, whatever their decarbonization ambition — from initial steps to advanced sustainability strategies. This agility, combined with our engineering excellence and execution capability, positions Peak Energy as a trusted partner for corporates looking to secure reliable, affordable clean power.

About Peak Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns, and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific (APAC). With 300 MW of operating assets and 1 GW worth of projects in development, our portfolio spans countries and regions including Japan, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia. and activities encompassing the full range of renewable energy business models—including utility-scale development, off-site PPAs, onsite PPAs, and energy storage applications—Peak Energy is a one-stop partner for corporates seeking to decarbonize their operations in APAC. We believe in establishing long-term partnerships with our corporate customers, to accompany them in their decarbonization journey, through cleaner, cheaper energy.

An experienced team handles the complete life cycle of our energy assets from origination and development through to operations and decommissioning, employing state-of-the art technology and the industry best practices, respectful of the environment and following world-class HSE standards.

Our business practices, technological and HSE standards are standardized across APAC, but we are implemented and operate locally, with teams in seven countries, and lasting partnerships with local customers, EPCs, vendors, channel partners.

Peak Energy is wholly owned by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with more than USD 76 billion of assets under management. Our financial and technical strength coupled with our relationships in local markets allows us to optimize our capital deployment in high quality assets.

