Treasure’s third EP “Love Pulse” debuted atop iTunes' Top Albums chart in 13 regions, said label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.

The four-track set released Monday received 1 million preorders, raising expectations for a second million-seller for the band, following its second album, “Reboot.”

A pop-up store in Seoul opened on Tuesday to mark the release of the mini album and will run until Sunday. On Wednesday, a performance video for the upbeat main track “Paradise” will be unveiled.

Treasure will host performances from Oct. 10-12 in Seoul, signaling the launch of its “Pulse On” tour, which will head to 11 cities across Asia, including five in Japan.