A recent policy change in the United States has made Korean products more expensive for American online shoppers.

Since Aug. 29, US Customs has scrapped the “de minimis” rule that exempted imported parcels under $800 from tariffs.

Now, all small overseas shipments are subject to a 15 percent duty.

Korean retailers are already adjusting.

Musinsa Global, a popular fashion site, announced Tuesday that it has included customs duties in checkout prices rather than collecting them upon delivery. The company also cautioned that stricter inspections could slow shipping.

Olive Young, Korea’s largest beauty retailer, has likewise factored the tariff into its US prices.

As price increases appear inevitable, some brands plan on rolling out extra promotions and discounts to keep American customers engaged. “We’re keeping a close watch on consumer behavior,” said one retail industry official. “If prices rise too much, we’ll need to expand incentives.”

Direct overseas sales from Korea, where global shoppers buy directly from Korean platforms, have been growing steadily, fueled by worldwide demand for K-beauty and K-fashion.

According to government data, sales jumped 7.5 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 738.8 billion won ($530.6 million).

The US made up about 19 percent of that total, ranking third after China and Japan.

Meanwhile, Korea Post suspended standard international mail services to the US, effective Aug. 25, following the US decision to remove the tariff exemption.