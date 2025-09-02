Riize earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with its debut single “Get A Guitar,” said label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.

The single from 2023 generated over 50 million streams as of July.

“Get A Guitar” was the title track of the group's first single album, which sold over a million copies in its first week. The song was chosen as one of the best K-pop songs of the year by Billboard magazine and exceeded 1 million streams on Spotify in December last year.

The band of six is currently on its first international tour, “Riizing Loud,” with upcoming performances at Yoyogi Stadium in Tokyo on Sept. 13-15. The Tokyo gig will be followed by a two-day show in Bangkok and, on Oct. 30, Riize heads to the US.