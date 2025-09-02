SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the global online marketplace, won first place in the overseas e-commerce platform category at South Korea's 2025 Brand of the Year Awards.

The awards, organized by the Korea Consumer Brand Committee, are among the country's most prominent consumer-recognition programs. Winners are selected through a combination of online voting and telephone surveys, reflecting customer sentiment across a wide range of industries.



"We are grateful for this recognition from Korean consumers," said a Temu spokesperson. "It is encouraging to see more people finding value in the services we offer. We remain committed to listening to our users and learning from their feedback."

Since beginning service in Korea in July 2023, Temu has focused on offering quality, affordable products from independent sellers across a wide range of categories. The platform operates in more than 90 markets worldwide and provides access to over 600 product categories. Temu fully opened its platform to Korean sellers in May 2025, giving local businesses a new low-cost channel to reach millions of customers.

Temu has continued to strengthen its approach to product safety and quality assurance. In 2024, it entered into a partnership with FITI Testing & Research Institute, followed by agreements this year in April with KOTITI Testing & Research Institute and in July with Korea Testing Certification institute (KTC). These collaborations aim to support a safe and trusted shopping environment. In May 2024, Temu also signed a voluntary product safety agreement with the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), reinforcing its efforts to meet regulatory standards and deliver a trustworthy service.

About 880,000 consumers participated in the 2025 Brand of the Year survey, voting across a diverse range of categories. In the Overseas Direct Purchase Platform category, roughly 3,100 consumers cast their votes. Temu secured the top position with 36% of the total.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.