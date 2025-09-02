PEI-Genesis Expands Value-Added Production in Asia for Souriau by Eaton JBX Connector Series

ZHUHAI, China, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PEI-Genesis today announced the expansion of its value-added production capabilities for the Souriau by Eaton JBX push-pull connector series at its Zhuhai, China facility. This move accelerates delivery times and enhances supply chain efficiency for customers across the Asia-Pacific region.

The ruggedized JBX series is critical for medical, industrial automation, aerospace, and defense applications. By localizing assembly, PEI-Genesis can now offer faster turnaround on over 7,000 configurations and custom cable assemblies for this series, which is fully interchangeable with LEMO B-series connectors. The Zhuhai facility also assembles Souriau by Eaton's 851 and Trim Trio UTX series.

"This expansion delivers faster, more flexible service to our customers in Asia," said Philippe Mechin, Director of Asia Sales & Marketing at Eaton.

"This strengthens our position as a trusted partner and reflects our investment in regional capabilities," said Alex Tsui, VP & Managing Director APAC at PEI-Genesis. "The Zhuhai plant now supports 18 value-added product lines for Souriau, Amphenol, and Cannon, directly enabling PEI's core promises of a 48-hour cycle time, a full product range, no minimum order quantity (MOQ), and custom cable assemblies."

The facility performs full assembly, quality assurance, and testing to ensure high reliability and AS9100D compliance. PEI-Genesis operates global production facilities in the US, UK, Czech Republic, and China.

About PEI-Genesis

PEI-Genesis is one of the world's fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China, as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: Quek Lisa, lisa.quek@peigenesis.com