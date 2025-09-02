ZeroBaseOne’s first studio album “Never Say Never” sold more than 1.1 million copies on the day of release, WakeOne Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The LP is its sixth consecutive million-seller, making the nine-piece team the first-ever K-pop group to sell over 1 million copies six times starting from its debut album.

“Never Say Never” topped the iTunes albums charts in four regions, and all 10 songs from the album made Melon’s Hot 100, with six on its Top 100. The music video for focus track “Iconik” had already surpassed 6.4 million views on YouTube as of Tuesday morning.

The individual members of the 2-year-old project band will soon have to make a decision on the renewal of their contracts, which expire in January. They are still in talks and nothing is concrete yet, according to Sung Hanbin at the group's showcase on Monday.