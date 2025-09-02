A North Korean delegation, led by the country's public security minister, has departed for Russia, the North's state media reported Tuesday, amid deepening cooperation between the two nations.

North Korean Public Security Minister Pang Tu-sop left Pyongyang the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The KCNA did not disclose the purpose of the trip, but the visit appears to be aimed at discussing issues of North Korean laborers who are currently working in Russia or expected to be dispatched.

The trip came nearly three months after the deputy chief of the North's public security ministry held vice ministerial talks with his counterpart from Russia's interior ministry in Pyongyang to discuss expanding cooperation.

North Korea's exports of laborers have been under United Nations Security Council resolutions against its nuclear and missile programs.

Russia previously sent back the North's workers in accordance with U.N. sanctions, but suspended the move due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the North reopened its border in 2023 following years of COVID-19 border closure, Russia is believed to have accepted the North's workers amid labor shortages caused by the war with Ukraine. (Yonhap)