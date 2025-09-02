An Army officer was found dead with a gunshot wound at a park in the southeastern city of Daegu on Tuesday, prompting an investigation by the military and police, officials said.

A civilian discovered the body of the Army captain, who was in civilian attire, near a bathroom at the Suseongmot park in Daegu before calling the police at 6:29 a.m., according to military, police and rescue officials.

The officer of a unit based in North Gyeongsang Province was found with bleeding around the head and an apparent military K-2 rifle nearby, which military authorities confiscated.

"As there are no signs of foul play, (we) plan to investigate how the gun was taken out," a military official said.

Military authorities are currently investigating the exact circumstances and cause of the death with the police.