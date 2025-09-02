Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol on Tuesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to a "prompt response" to global trade uncertainties, saying it will soon unveil follow-up measures related to a recent trade agreement with the United States.

In late July, South Korea and the US reached a last-minute tariff agreement, under which Washington agreed to reduce the initially proposed 25 percent tariff on South Korean imports to 15 percent in return for South Korea's $350 billion investment in the US.

"(The government) will respond promptly to uncertainties in the global trade environment," Koo said during a ministerial meeting on economic issues.

The minister said the government will continue to support domestic companies in responding to tariff uncertainties and help further strengthen the competitiveness of key industries through the follow-up measures that will soon be announced.

Koo also emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring that the outcome of the summit between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump held in Washington last month become meaningful. (Yonhap)