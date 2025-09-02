Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong recorded the largest increase in personal assets among South Korea's top 50 chaebol family members in the first half of 2025, industry data showed Tuesday.

Lee's reported assets had been estimated at 16.6 trillion won ($11.9 billion) as of end-August, up 4.7 trillion won from the beginning of this year, according to the data from corporate tracker Leaders Index.

According to Leaders Index, the findings were based on share price gains of listed companies between Jan. 2 and Aug. 29, as well as on first-half business reports used to assess non-listed stocks.

Lee's gains came after Samsung affiliates' shares rallied this year, with those of Samsung C&T Corp., the group's construction and trading arm, soaring 48 percent.

The chairman holds a 19.9 percent stake in Samsung C&T, the de facto holding company of Samsung Group.

Hyosung Group Chairman Cho Hyun-joon reported the second-largest gain among South Korean tycoons, with his assets rising 1.9 trillion won to 2.9 trillion won.

The increase came after he inherited shares following the death of his father in 2024.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung's assets rose 1.8 trillion won, boosted by sharp gains in shares of Hyundai Glovis Co., the logistics arm of the automaker.

By contrast, Shin Chang-jae, head of Kyobo Life Insurance Co., saw his assets fall from 3.2 trillion won to 2.4 trillion won. (Yonhap)