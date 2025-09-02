North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a research institute for a new intercontinental ballistic missiles under development, state media reported Tuesday, ahead of his departure for China to attend a military parade.

Kim inspected the production of a new high-powered solid-fuel engine for ICBMs, saying it will be used for the next-generation Hwasong-20 ICBM during his visit to the institute affiliated with the Missile Administration on Monday, the Korean Central News Agency said.

The report came hours after the KCNA said Kim departed Pyongyang for Beijing aboard his private train on Monday to attend a military parade in China.

This marks the first disclosure of the latest missile under development in the country's ICBM arsenal, following the test-firing of the solid-fuel Hwasong-19 ICBM in late October last year.

North Korea said the new solid-power engine has a maximum thrust of 1,960 kilonewtons, and will be used for the Hwasong-19 ICBM line and the new Hwasong-12 ICBM.

Kim reviewed the results of eight rounds of tests on the engine, which uses carbon fiber composite material, conducted over the past two years, and discussed building the foundation for its production.

Kim touted the results "as meaningful achievements that signal a dramatic leap in strengthening our strategic missile might and expanding its capability."

North Korea is presumed to already possess missile capabilities to strike anywhere on American territory. The Hwasong-18, the North's earlier ICBM version, has a range of over 15,000 kilometers, putting the entire US territory within its target range.

The country has since focused on sophisticating its ICBMs, possibly expanding their target range or warhead carriage capability to increase explosiveness.

In another inspection on Sunday, Kim also visited a new defense manufacturing factory and reviewed automated missile production line.

The moves appear aimed at highlighting his country's nuclear weapons capabilities, as Kim is set to debut on the international diplomatic stage by attending China's military parade in Beijing on Wednesday. (Yonhap)