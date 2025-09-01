Verses to Power New SM Entertainment Project with “Rappie,” the World’s First Multimodal AI Rapmaker

New initiative will feature official song releases and XR concerts with acclaimed composers, redefining fan-artist collaboration.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verses, Inc. (CEO Sean Lee), the music-tech company pioneering user-driven music experiences, announced a groundbreaking new collaboration with SM Entertainment (SM). The ambitious initiative will be powered by "Rappie," the world's first Multimodal AI Rapmaker, which launched in beta this June by Verses. This multimodal generative AI app seamlessly integrates text, rap generation, and video creation, allowing anyone to instantly produce high-quality rap music without musical expertise.

As part of a new artist project from SM, the collaboration plans to feature official tracks produced with renowned composers and culminate in an immersive XR (Extended Reality) concert. Verses' 'Rappie' technology will provide a unique experience for fans, allowing them to connect with artists in a new way by not just listening to, but actively co-creating and interacting with their music.

From Keyword to Rap—Complete Content Generation in Seconds

Rappie empowers anyone to create rap content with no musical expertise required. The AI interprets input text to generate lyrics, rhythms, and voice performances that match the intended theme and emotion. Avatars then deliver expressive performances, syncing facial expressions and body movements to produce a polished, high-quality stage.

The beta version of Rappie introduces a wide range of innovative features that redefine how music is created and experienced. Users can generate rap lyrics and vocals entirely through AI, without any prior musical background. They can choose from a diverse library of themed virtual stages to match the mood and message of their content. Avatars—either personalized or styled after celebrities—serve as performers, delivering expressive, synchronized shows. The platform also enables users to create short-form music videos with dynamic, cinematic camera movements, giving each performance a polished, professional feel. Additionally, real-time interactivity allows users to touch elements within the virtual stage—such as the avatar or background objects—to remix the audio and visual components on the fly, offering a highly engaging and customizable creative experience.

About us

Verses, Inc. is a music-tech startup dedicated to pioneering user-driven music experiences. We are moving beyond passive listening, leading the way in an 'Interactive Music' experience where artists and fans communicate and collaborate in real-time to create new music.

This vision was successfully brought to life through our metaverse music service with K-pop group aespa. Our unrivaled technology has been globally recognized through our participation in AI support programs by Google and NVIDIA.

Building on this innovation, Verses has been honored with the CES Innovation Award for four consecutive years from 2022 to 2025, including the Best of Innovation award in 2023. Furthermore, we have been lauded for our "Best Innovative Technology" by the world-renowned music publication Billboard and selected as a partner in Universal Music Group (UMG)'s bootcamp, positioning us as a key player in the global music market.

Verses is breaking down the boundaries between technology and art, offering artists limitless creative freedom and giving fans the moving experience of becoming protagonists in the music alongside the artists, heralding a new era in music.

