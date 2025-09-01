The ensemble becomes the first Korean team to win a prize at the competition

The Arete Quartet became the first Korean string quartet ever to reach the finals and win a prize at the Banff International String Quartet Competition. The group claimed second place on Sunday at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Alberta, Canada.

From the nine ensembles selected for the competition's 15th edition, Arete Quartet advanced through four rounds to earn a place among the top three finalists. In the final, they performed Britten’s "Three Divertimenti for String Quartet," the first movement of Mozart’s String Quartet No. 19 in C major, K.465, and Janacek’s String Quartet No. 1, Kreutzer Sonata. Their performance won them the runner-up prize, which includes CA$12,000 ($8700), along with a residency at the Banff Centre and mentorship opportunities.

First prize went to the Poiesis Quartet, with the Kairi Quartet awarded third place.

Cellist and leader Park Seong-hyeon expressed gratitude on behalf of the ensemble: “We are deeply honored to be the first Korean string quartet to reach the finals and win a prize at BISQC. Representing our country in this way holds great meaning for us."

Formed in 2019, the Arete Quartet, comprising violinists Jeon Chae-ann and Park Eun-joong, violist Jang Yoon-sun and cellist Park Seong-hyeon, has won various prizes including first prize at the Prague Spring International Music Competition in 2021, the Mozart International Competition in 2023, and the Lyon International Chamber Music Competition in 2024, as well as third prize at the Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition in 2025 — another first for a Korean ensemble.

In 2025, the quartet became the first ensemble to be named as artist-in-residence at Kumho Art Hall Yonsei. The Arete Quartet will present their third concert as Kumho Art Hall’s artist-in-residence on Thursday at Kumho Art Hall Yonsei in Seoul, joined by pianist Kim Jun-hyung.

Currently pursuing chamber music studies at the University of Music and Performing Arts Munich under Christoph Poppen and Kim Jae-young of Novus Quartet, Arete Quartet is preparing for its debut album release in November. The upcoming album will reflect the group’s artistic identity, featuring a Czech repertoire including Leos Janacek’s complete string quartets and works by Josef Suk, according to its agency Moc Production.

On Nov. 29, the quartet will kick off a release recital titled "Janacek & Suk" at the IBK Chamber Hall of the Seoul Arts Center, followed by a four-city tour with additional recitals in Daejeon, as well as Gimhae and Tongyeong in South Gyeongsang Province.

Founded in 1983, BISQC, held every three years, is one of the world’s leading chamber music competitions that has helped launch several renowned quartets to international success. Past winners include the Hagen Quartet, Belcea Quartet and Dover Quartet.