The Defense Ministry on Monday announced seven new nominees, replacing all active four-star generals in the first top-level military reshuffle under the Lee Jae Myung administration.

The overhaul reflects President Lee’s push to reform military leadership. In July, he appointed Rep. Ahn Gyu-back of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea as defense minister — the first civilian to hold the post in 64 years.

The list includes new chiefs for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as the deputy commander of the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command — all positions held by four-star generals. All of the nominees currently hold three-star ranks.

For the new chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the ministry nominated Air Force Lt. Gen. Jin Young-seung, commander of the Strategic Command. The command, which falls directly under the Defense Ministry, oversees deterrence and response to nuclear and strategic weapons threats from North Korea.

Lt. Gen. Kim Gyu-ha, head of the Army Missile Strategy Command, was nominated as Army chief of staff. Vice Adm. Gang Dong-gil, director of military support at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was nominated to lead the Navy, and Lt. Gen. Son Seok-rak, head of the Air Force Education and Training Command, was tapped as Air Force chief.

Lt. Gen. Kim Sung-min, commander of the 5th Corps, was nominated as deputy commander of the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command.

Additional appointments include Lt. Gen. Joo Sung-woon, commander of the 1st Corps, to lead the Ground Operations Command, and Lt. Gen. Kim Ho-bok, currently its deputy commander, to head the 2nd Operations Command.

All appointments are expected to be finalized at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, except the Joint Chiefs chairman nominee, whose appointment requires confirmation by the National Assembly.