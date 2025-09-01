The 2025 edition selects 26 candidates from 99 webtoons

The 2025 World Webtoon Awards has unveiled 26 finalists for its main prizes, opening online voting for a new Readers’ Choice Award.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency, the second annual awards ceremony will take place Oct. 22 at Lotte Cinema World Tower, in Jamsil, Seoul.

This year’s nominations drew strong international interest, with more than 1,300 reader-recommended titles submitted, the ministry said Monday. From a pool of 99 eligible works — including creator submissions and top reader picks — a jury made up of representatives from Korean webtoon services selected 26 finalists, three of which are by Japanese authors.

For the first time, fans worldwide can participate in the new Readers’ Choice Award, voting online until Oct. 21 at the World Webtoon Awards' webiste. The most-voted work among the finalists will receive the award.

Winners of the Grand Prize, Jury President’s Award, and eight other categories will be chosen by a panel of creators, academics, critics and industry experts led by veteran artist Lee Hyun-se. Notably, Gwangjin, who won last year’s Jury President’s Award for “The Great,” will serve on the judging panel.

The awards will take place alongside the World Webtoon Festival, taking place Oct.19-Oct. 22 at Lotte World Ice Rink. Special exhibitions and pop-up stores around Lotte Tower will also take place Oct. 16-Oct. 26 as part of the celebration.

A Culture Ministry official said the event will be “a space for both industry professionals and readers around the world to celebrate achievements,” adding that the government would continue to support initiatives that bring creators and audiences together.