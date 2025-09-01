BANGKOK, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CP AXTRA, the operator of Asia's leading wholesale and retail businesses — Makro and Lotus's — based in Thailand, is accelerating its digital transformation journey as part of its commitment to shaping the future of smart retail. At the core of this vision is a commitment to leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) to significantly increase manpower efficiency, enabling team members to focus on higher-value, strategic tasks while driving online sales and aligning with the evolving needs of today's consumers.

This transformation is supported by CP AXTRA's strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global leading technology company Tencent. The collaboration, formalized earlier this year through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), combines CP AXTRA's retail expertise with Tencent Cloud's advanced technology solutions — setting a new benchmark for innovation in retail across Asia and beyond.

Under this partnership, CP AXTRA is deploying Tencent Cloud's comprehensive suite of services, including Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), AI powered big data and database solutions, as well as advanced container management solutions such as Tencent Kubernetes Engine (TKE). These tools are instrumental in optimizing operations across more than 2,600 stores in Thailand, enabling scalable digital innovation and significant cost efficiencies.

A cornerstone of this transformation is Tencent Kubernetes Engine (TKE), which help CP AXTRA achieve elastic scaling, enabling IT infrastructure to adapt dynamically to fluctuating business demands. Complementing this, AI-driven innovations are revolutionizing inventory management and sales forecasting, laying the foundation for a more intelligent, responsive retail ecosystem.

As part of its digital expansion, CP AXTRA has also officially launched its Weixin/WeChat Mini Program, offering a seamless shopping experience for Chinese-speaking consumers across Asia. The Mini Program allows customers to explore and purchase a curated selection of Thai products directly from their smartphones, without needing to travel — making "Thailand to your hands" a reality. From everyday essentials to local favorites, all products are delivered with CP AXTRA's trusted quality and service.

This initiative underscores CP AXTRA's ambition to provide a cross-border lifestyle shopping experience that blends reliable Thai sourcing with the speed and convenience expected by modern consumers in China and across the region.

Chen Rui, Vice President of International Business and Managing Director for Southeast Asia at Tencent Cloud, said, "We are honored to partner with CP AXTRA on their transformative journey toward smart retail. By combining Tencent Cloud's advanced AI and cloud infrastructure with CP AXTRA's deep industry expertise, we are helping to solve complex challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth. Our solutions, such as the Tencent Kubernetes Engine, are enabling CP AXTRA to scale dynamically, optimize operations, and achieve significant cost efficiencies across thousands of stores. Together, we are setting a new standard for digital innovation in the retail sector and demonstrating the immense potential of cloud technology to drive sustainable business success."

Tarin Thaniyavarn, Group Chief Technology & Data Officers and Group Chief E-Commerce Officer, CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, added, "At CP AXTRA, we are committed to redefining the future of retail in Southeast Asia through bold innovation and strategic partnerships. Our digital transformation roadmap is not just about adopting new technologies—it's about empowering our people and creating smarter, more agile operations that benefit both our customers and our teams. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and working closely with Tencent Cloud, we are reducing repetitive workloads, enabling our employees to focus on higher-value tasks, and setting ambitious targets for online growth. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to sustainable, technology-driven progress and our vision to lead the region into a new era of smart retail."

This partnership is more than a technological upgrade — it represents a transformative redefinition of customer experiences and retail innovation. By addressing key challenges in scalability, AI integration, and infrastructure optimization, CP AXTRA is strengthening its position as a retail tech leader in Asia. With Tencent Cloud's proven global footprint, serving over 10,000 clients across over 80 countries, this alliance also further cements Tencent Cloud's position as the trusted cloud partner for enterprises driving digital innovations worldwide.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About CP AXTRA

CP AXTRA Public Company Limited, is an operator of Asia's leading wholesaler and retailer, Makro and Lotus's. The Company is based in Thailand, with operation across 10 countries. CP AXTRA is committed to fulfilling people's lives with good health, love, joy, and well-being, by providing solutions and meeting customers' daily needs with technology, innovation, and operational excellence.

With over 30 years of retail experience, CP AXTRA is a trusted partner for both B2B and B2C customers, offering a comprehensive range of products and services. Today, it manages over 2,600 offline stores in Thailand and Asia, with strong online presence.