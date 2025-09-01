As the National Assembly opened its 100-day regular session on Monday, a stark visual contrast emerged, highlighting the deep political divide between lawmakers from South Korea’s rival parties.

Members of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea arrived in colorful hanbok, adding a festive touch to the proceedings. In contrast, lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party appeared in black suits with black ribbons, an outfit typically associated with mourning, intended in this case as a form of political protest.

This visual split reflects the tense atmosphere expected during the session, as the ruling Democratic Party plans to push its reform agenda and hold those linked to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Dec. 3 martial law declaration accountable, while the opposition vows to block what it calls the ruling party’s “unilateral rule.”