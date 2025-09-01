KARLSRUHE, Germany, BRNO, Czech Republic and TAIPEI, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tescan Group proudly introduces its new global brand platform The Art of Discovery at this year's Microscopy Conference (MC) in Karlsruhe, Germany. Built on the belief that beauty lies in what is yet to be discovered, it reflects Tescan's ambition to be a trusted growth partner in science. Following its global introduction at MC 2025, the brand platform will make its Asia-Pacific debut at SEMICON Taiwan (September 8–12, 2025).

This rebrand signals a pivotal step in Tescan's shift toward a more integrated model — combining advanced technology, workflow-focused solutions, expert support, and a community built on shared knowledge. This represents Tescan's broader focus on delivering customer-centric solutions rather than simply providing technology.

New Aspiration, Approach and Drivers

"Our brand transformation captures who we are today — a company built on strong partnerships, driven by results, fueled by innovation, and committed to delivering purposeful solutions that put users first," says Sirine Assaf, Chief Revenue Officer at Tescan. Guided by its core principles, Tescan sets a clear ambition: to empower customers and partners with tools, software, and services built for what's next. At the heart of this transformation is a simple idea — removing the barriers between a question and its discovery. "This transformation isn't just about technology. It reflects a continuous evolution in how we think, how we work together, and how we enable the scientific community with timely solutions to fasten their discoveries," says Assaf.

Automation and Innovation

Building on last year's successful introduction of multiple new instruments (including the plasma FIB-SEM Amber X 2) — Tescan continues its innovation journey across the entire portfolio. This year, the company's primary focus is on enhancing automation throughout all its products, aiming to streamline scientists' workflows at a time when speed and accuracy are more important than ever. Alongside its new brand platform, Tescan is also unveiling two new software solutions: AutoSection and TEM AutoPrep PRO – Inverted & Planar Lamella Automation. "Our primary goal in this area is to reduce the time from instrument purchase to when users can fully leverage its capabilities. We accomplish this through intelligent automation, deep application expertise, and close collaboration with our customers," closes Bruno Janssens, Chief Strategy Officer at Tescan.

CEO Perspective

Jean-Charles Chen, CEO of Tescan Group, commented:

"This is much more than a cosmetic redesign. It's a strategic repositioning that reflects the way we see how science is evolving, and how Tescan is evolving with it. We're aligning with a new era of scientific discovery by enabling better-integrated workflows, faster time from question to insight, and a tighter connection between our technology and our users' needs. It's a shift from being a product-oriented company to becoming a solutions partner. This means more automation, smarter software, and a mindset rooted in customer outcomes. The new look is simply a reflection of that deeper change."

APAC Rollout

Following an exclusive offline preview at the International Symposium on the Physical and Failure Analysis of Integrated Circuits (IPFA) in early August, Tescan will make the APAC debut of its new brand at SEMICON Taiwan (September 8–12, 2025). As part of the Semiconductor Advanced Inspection and Metrology Forum, Hervé Macé, Global Business Development Director for Semiconductors, will speak on September 12 on Development of New Workflows to Address Metrology and Failure Analysis Challenges at Macroscale, Microscale and Nanoscale.

Venue: 701F, 7F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2.

About Tescan Group

Tescan builds advanced imaging systems that help scientists and engineers explore the micro and nano worlds. In doing so, we help turn observation into insight and questions into progress. Established by a small team of five engineers in 1991, Tescan has grown into a global company with over 800 employees in 11 countries, united by a brand platform to Accelerate the Art of Discovery. Now Tescan technologies play a central role in laboratories around the world, supporting materials research, failure analysis, and nanoscale imaging with nearly 4,500 systems installed in over 80 countries.