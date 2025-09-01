Major international collectible design event in Seoul features 170 works

Design Miami opened its inaugural Asian edition Monday at Seoul's Dongdaemun Design Plaza, marking a milestone for both the global design fair and Korea's growing presence in the international collectible design market.

The 14-day exhibition, titled "Illuminated: A Spotlight on Korean Design," features over 170 works by designers from home and abroad presented by 12 international galleries, four Korean galleries and 20 independent designers. The event runs through Sept. 14 in collaboration with the Seoul Design Foundation and Herald Media Group, serving as the premier media partner.

Speaking to reporters at the opening press conference at DDP's Design Lab, Design Miami CEO Jen Roberts stressed the symbolic significance of the venue choice.

"The DDP holds great significance to Design Miami. Zaha Hadid received the inaugural Designer of the Year Award at Design Miami's first edition in 2005, and now, 20 years on, we feel we have come full circle," she said. Dongdaemun Design Plaza was designed by the trail-blazing architect.

Roberts noted the transformation in Korean design's global standing.

"Ten years ago, Korean design didn't have much presence, but today, Korean designers are taking on educational roles and serving as influential players. Collector participation has also grown steadily, from just one participant 14 years ago."

Seoul Design Foundation CEO Cha Kang-heui characterized the collaboration as enhancing Korean design's global profile. The partnership came about in April when Cha proposed the joint event to Roberts during Milan Design Week.

"Design Miami is the most influential platform leading global design direction and discourse worldwide," Cha said. "This year marks a starting point. Through this event, we expect Korea to become a major hub for design and art."

The exhibition operates under Design Miami's new "In Situ" initiative, which focuses on localized experiences that recognize and celebrate regional design communities. This approach contrasts with traditional fair formats in its emphasis of curated presentation over commercial booths, organizers explained.