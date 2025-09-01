Ruling Party defends rule of law; opposition slams footage reportedly showing Yoon in underwear resisting questioning as political humiliation

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee conducted an on-site review of surveillance footage at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, Monday, examining the circumstances surrounding the attempted execution of an arrest warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol in early August.

The footage, reportedly showing Yoon lying on the floor of his cell in only his underwear to resist questioning by the special counsel investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee, has reignited political tensions. The former president, already detained on separate charges including insurrection, treason and abuse of power, has repeatedly skipped insurrection hearings and ignored summonses since his July 10 detention.

The special counsel attempted to enforce a court-issued arrest warrant on Aug. 1, but Yoon resisted. Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho and the special counsel expressed regret over his obstruction, while Yoon’s legal team criticized authorities, claiming the incident publicly humiliated him and damaged his reputation.

Lawmakers are sharply divided over the matter. Members of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea argue that revealing Yoon’s actions is necessary to uphold the rule of law and hold him accountable, while opposition People Power Party lawmakers contend that publicizing the footage is a politically motivated attempt to humiliate the former president and gain an electoral advantage.

“Yoon Suk Yeol has never complied with the special counsel’s summons after being detained by the authorities. Though he is under investigation on charges of insurrection and needs to take legal responsibility by cooperating with the special counsel, he continues to obstruct the investigation,” Rep. Choo Mi-ae, who chairs the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, said ahead of the Seoul Detention Center’s on-site investigation Monday morning.

Choo added that Monday’s investigation was also to confirm suspicions of preferential treatment within the detention center for Yoon, including extended meetings with attorneys.

“After examining the alleged acts of obstruction and privilege, appropriate follow-up measures will be taken based on the findings,” Choo explained.

Yoon’s legal representatives lambasted the judiciary committee’s visit to the Seoul Detention Center.

“The Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee reviewed the CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage from the Seoul Detention Center, but this violates the Enforcement Decree of the Administration and Treatment of Correctional Institution Inmates Act, the Official Information Disclosure Act and the Personal Information Protection Act,” the attorneys told reporters Monday.

“Examining the cameras, which were installed to ensure inmate safety and maintain order within the detention facility, for the purposes of verifying allegations of preferential treatment or obstruction of the investigation is a clear violation of the intent of the relevant laws,” they added.

In an attempt to confirm whether the arrest warrant was executed in accordance with the law, the ruling Democratic Party-led judiciary committee passed a bill to review footage of the Seoul Detention Center’s surveillance cameras on Aug. 26.

Justice Minister Jung said it is unlikely that the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the enforcement process involving a former president of the country will be made public.

Meanwhile, the judiciary committee requested additional records regarding the number of attorney visits per day throughout August for the inmate held at the Seoul Detention Center.

It also asked for information about the inmate and available meeting rooms within the facility, along with regulations linked to attorney visits.

This measure was seen as an effort to identify whether the former president has received preferential treatment during his two-month detention.

A total of 348 people reportedly met with Yoon, with those meetings taking place in an investigation room used by authorities, even though no interrogations were made by the special counsel teams, which is a privilege not commonly granted to inmates.

“It is reported that Yoon avoided the arrest warrant execution and lived a comfortable life inside the detention center. This must be thoroughly verified to uphold the rule of law and protect the constitutional order,” Rep. Kim Yong-min of the Democratic Party said during the judiciary committee's meeting at the Seoul Detention Center on Monday.